Car Slams Through Hackettstown Bagel Shop Causing Indefinite Closure

A popular bagel shop in Hackettstown is closed indefinitely after a car slammed into the building, officials said.

Budd Lake Bagel & Deli II made the announcement on its Facebook page on Monday, Sept. 12.

“Budd Lake Bagel & Deli II in Hackettstown will be closed until further notice due to a car accident that crashed through the bagel shop!” reads the post, which marks only the most recent in a string of less-than-fortunate events to befall the shop.

In January 2022, an unknown suspect was caught on video burglarizing the shop and stealing two cash registers and an unknown amount of cash, DailyVoice.com reported.

A few weeks later, a Warren County driver was charged after allegedly passing out behind the wheel, running a red light, hitting another vehicle, and crashing into the bagel shop.

Follow Budd Lake Bagel & Deli II on Facebook for the latest updates.

