Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Woman Struck, Killed By Commuter Train In Westwood
Business

Car Slams Through Hackettstown Bagel Shop Causing Indefinite Closure

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Budd Lake Bagel & Deli II in Hackettstown
Budd Lake Bagel & Deli II in Hackettstown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A popular bagel shop in Hackettstown is closed indefinitely after a car slammed into the building, officials said.

Budd Lake Bagel & Deli II made the announcement on its Facebook page on Monday, Sept. 12.

“Budd Lake Bagel & Deli II in Hackettstown will be closed until further notice due to a car accident that crashed through the bagel shop!” reads the post, which marks only the most recent in a string of less-than-fortunate events to befall the shop.

In January 2022, an unknown suspect was caught on video burglarizing the shop and stealing two cash registers and an unknown amount of cash, DailyVoice.com reported.

A few weeks later, a Warren County driver was charged after allegedly passing out behind the wheel, running a red light, hitting another vehicle, and crashing into the bagel shop.

Follow Budd Lake Bagel & Deli II on Facebook for the latest updates.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.