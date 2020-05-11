Cap Diner Opens In Downtown Hackensack

A long-awaited diner has opened in a brand new building in Downtown Hackensack.

Cap Diner opened as part of the Meridia on Main apartment development on Main Street.

The menu boasts American fare such as all-day brunch such as pancakes, fried chicken and waffles, burgers, pasta, and sandwiches, smoothies and more.

The diner is owned by Capodagli Property Company, a real estate development and property management company, its website says.

Cap Diner and its coffee shop, Cap O' Joe, are now open at 20 Main St.

The diner is open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Cap O' Joe is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

