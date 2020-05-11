Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Business

Cap Diner Opens In Downtown Hackensack

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
The Cap Diner is now open in Hackensack
The Cap Diner is now open in Hackensack Photo Credit: Downtown Hackensack Insagram

A long-awaited diner has opened in a brand new building in Downtown Hackensack.

Cap Diner opened as part of the Meridia on Main apartment development on Main Street.

The menu boasts American fare such as all-day brunch such as pancakes, fried chicken and waffles, burgers, pasta, and sandwiches, smoothies and more.

The diner is owned by Capodagli Property Company, a real estate development and property management company, its website says. 

Cap Diner and its coffee shop, Cap O' Joe, are now open at 20 Main St.

The diner is open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Cap O' Joe is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.