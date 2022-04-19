Cafe Chain Replacing Longtime Paramus Deli Harold's: Report

The space occupied for decades by Harold's Kosher Market will soon be home to a fast-expanding cafe chain, BoozyBurbs reports.

Paris Baguette will be opening at 67A East Ridgewood Ave., which housed Harold's from 1977 until it closed in July 2020.

The cafe offers a variety of French pastries, breads, cakes, sandwiches, hot beverages and more.

Paris Baguette has several locations in New Jersey including Hackensack, Livingston, Edison and more.

Click here for more from BoozyBurbs. No word yet on an opening date.

