Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Caesars Entertainment Bets $400M On New Restaurants, Renovations At 3 Atlantic City Casinos

Caesars Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it is investing $400 million into three of its Atlantic City casino resorts.

Renovations, to begin this summer at Caesars, Harrah's Resort and Tropicana Atlantic City, include new restaurants, enhanced gaming floors and renovated guest rooms.  

The international company's plans include remodeled room towers; new interior designs, enhancements to the casinos' gaming floors; new dining concepts with acclaimed restaurant partners; and many more additions within the next three years, the company said in a news release.

'These developments will bolster the City's position as a Las Vegas-style destination market with a focus on revitalizing the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk," the company said.

The first phase of the project, a $170 million renovation of guest rooms and suites at Caesars and Harrah's will begin this summer.  

