Bubbakoo's Burritos Opens On Franklin Turnpike

A popular burrito restaurant is opening up a new location in Mahwah, according to restaurant officials.

Bubbakoo's Burritos held its grand opening on the Franklin Turnpike on Saturday, Dec. 17, welcoming new and existing customers to try out their popular dishes.

Founded in 2008, Bubbakoo's Burritos has been bringing great food and positive vibes to the Mahwah neighboorhood.

"Our Mexican inspired food and customer services will make you want to come back for more when you visit Bubbakoo’s in Mahwah", states restaurant officials. "Our premier menu offers fresh and delicious burritos, tacos, quesadillas, taco salad, and our famous Chiwawa".

Their new location is located at 9 Franklin Turnpike and will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

