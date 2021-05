Bubbakoo’s Burritos is opening another Bergen County location, BoozyBurbs reports.

The fast-casual Mexican restaurant is coming to the Ridgemont Shopping Center in Park Ridge, the outlet says.

Founded on the Jersey Shore, Bubbakoo's has locations in Dumont, Oakland and Saddle Brook, and another planned for Paramus.

No word yet on an opening date.

