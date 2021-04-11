Brownstone Pancake Factory Opens Jersey Shore Digs

Popular North Jersey brunch spot Brownstone Pancake Factory is opening a Jersey Shore outpost.

The storied local family business will be located at 979 Cedar Bridge Ave., in Brick Township, and offer its famous pancakes, over-the-top milkshakes and other diner classics.

The Jersey Shore been hotly anticipated, and follows the successful Brownstone Pancake Factory locations in Edgewater and Englewood Cliffs.

Owner Bobby Bournias and his wife, interior designer Vanessa Deleon, have built the most Instagrammable Brownstone location yet, complete with in-store donut shop, soft-serve ice cream, custom VW van booths, a selfie station and a walk-up window for treats to-go.

Deleon, known for her television appearances on HGTV and Food Network’s Restaurant Impossible, took inspiration from the original Brownstone Pancake Factory, but with a Jersey Shore twist.

“We decided to bring a little nostalgia down South,” Deleon said. “When we think of the Jersey Shore we think of the boardwalk, full of fun, great eateries and amusement for all ages. In order to incorporate that into our prototype we kept an open mind, and made sure that we captured a feel for what the Jersey Shore represents to so many.”

The Bournias family’s 50-year-old, secret buttermilk pancake recipe is used in all of the restaurants “Amazing Pancake Creations," such as the Show Stopper, peanut butter-chocolate chip pancakes topped with bananas, whipped cream, caramel and chocolate sauce.

Every week, the restaurants unveil extravagant pancake and waffle specials designed by Bobby himself, plus “Ultimate Insane Milkshakes” topped with everything from freshly-baked apple cider donuts.

The “Ultimate Black and White” is a B&W shake topped with a full stack of silver dollar pancakes, overflowing with chocolate chips, white and milk chocolate, and a mini Magnum bar. The treats are announced on Brownstone’s viral Instagram page.

