Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Fugitive Pursued For Woman's Murder Shot Himself At NJ Turnpike Rest Stop, State AG Says
Business

Brownstone Pancake Factory Opens 4th Location In Freehold

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Blueberry Bliss, one of the most popular pancakes at Brownstone Pancake Factory.
Blueberry Bliss, one of the most popular pancakes at Brownstone Pancake Factory. Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo

The wildly popular Brownstone Pancake Factory has opened its fourth location.

The latest spot is located at 3445 Route 9 in Freehold, the former space of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery.

Brownstone opened its flagship location in Jersey City as the Brownstone Diner. Later came the Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs and Brick locations.

The restaurant has become popular for its creative pancake flavors and over-the-top milkshakes.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.