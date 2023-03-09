Brownstone Pancake Factory Opens 4th Location In Freehold

The wildly popular Brownstone Pancake Factory has opened its fourth location.

The latest spot is located at 3445 Route 9 in Freehold, the former space of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery.

Brownstone opened its flagship location in Jersey City as the Brownstone Diner. Later came the Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs and Brick locations.

The restaurant has become popular for its creative pancake flavors and over-the-top milkshakes.

