The space formerly home to Cold Stone Creamery in Closter has a new tenant.

Daniela's Ice Cream is under construction at the Closter Dock Road storefront.

Further details were not yet available.

Daniela's Ice Cream, 234 Closter Dock Road, Closter

This story was first reported by BoozyBurbs.

