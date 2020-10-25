Boston Based Gourmet Nut Shop Coming To Bergen County

Fastachi, a gourmet roasted nut shop born in Boston, is coming to Bergen County.

The shop opened in 1990 and is opening a store in Ridgewood, its website says.

"On a winter day in 1990, Fastachi opened its doors, to offer the world their goods," its website says. "Eager Bostonians were seduced by the freshly roasted aroma, and swiftly succumbed to these wholesome, hand crafted delights."

Fastachi carries an array of chocolates, nut butters, brittles, dried fruits and a variety of mixed nuts. All can be shipped across the U.S. No word yet on an opening date.

Fastachi, 14 Wilsey Square, Ridgewood

