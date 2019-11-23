Contact Us
Bon Jovi Soul Kitchen Opens At Rutgers Newark

Cecilia Levine
Jon Bon Jovi is opening a Soul Kitchen at Rutgers Newark.
Jon Bon Jovi is opening a Soul Kitchen at Rutgers Newark. Photo Credit: Bon Jovi Facebook/sonic_stirfry Instagram

Struggling students at Rutgers Newark won't have to live on a prayer for food much longer.

Jon Bon Jovi's Soul Kitchen will be opening a third location on campus in January 2020.

The rocker and his wife Dorothea Hurley opened the first pay-if-you-can restaurant in Red Bank in 2011.

Customers are asked to pay a suggested $12 donation to cover their meal and someone else's. If they can't, they are asked to volunteer.

Most of the labor and nearly all of the food come from donations.

The couple later opened the second JBJ Kitchen in Toms River and are planning on a Jan. 23 opening date for the Rutgers Newark location, reports say.

Email Michael Di Girolomo at mdigirolomo@gourmetdiningllc.com or call at 973-353-1601 if you’re interested in volunteering or donating to the Rutgers Newark Soul Kitchen.

