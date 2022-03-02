Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Business

Bojangles Chicken Joint Opening 10 NJ Locations

Cecilia Levine
Bojangles
Bojangles Photo Credit: Google Maps

New Jersey is finally getting Bojangles restaurants, according to a recent news report.

The North Carolina-based fast food joint will open 10 stores in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex and Union counties as part of a franchise development across the Northeast, NJ Advance Media reports.

Established in 1977, Bojangles offers a variety of chicken sandwiches, biscuit meals, family meals, sides and salads and more.

Exact locations and opening dates have not yet been announced.

