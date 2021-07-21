Best Jersey Shore & Central Jersey Doughnut Shops

Simply glazed or topped with outrageous concoctions, doughnuts seem to be that timeless sweet treat that will satisfy you any time of year.
When Dunkin Donuts just won't cut it, Central Jersey and the Jersey Shore boast plenty more to choose from.
The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.
Top That! Doughnuts, Point Pleasant
Shore Good Doughnuts, Ship Bottom/Beach Haven
Junior's Doughnuts and Dogs, Margate
Duck Donuts, Middletown, Marlton, Sea Isle, Avalon
Fractured Prune, Ocean City, North Wildwood, Sea Isle
Side Door Doughnuts & Coffee, Beach Haven
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.