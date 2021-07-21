Best Jersey Shore & Central Jersey Doughnut Shops

Simply glazed or topped with outrageous concoctions, doughnuts seem to be that timeless sweet treat that will satisfy you any time of year.

When Dunkin Donuts just won't cut it, Central Jersey and the Jersey Shore boast plenty more to choose from.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

Purple Glaze, Asbury Park

Top That! Doughnuts, Point Pleasant

Frappe Joe Coffee, Edison

Shore Good Doughnuts, Ship Bottom/Beach Haven

OB-CO’s Donuts, Toms River

Junior's Doughnuts and Dogs, Margate

Duck Donuts, Middletown, Marlton, Sea Isle, Avalon

Doughnut Evolution, Cliffwood

Uncle Dood's, Tom's River

Fractured Prune, Ocean City, North Wildwood, Sea Isle

Side Door Doughnuts & Coffee, Beach Haven

