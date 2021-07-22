Best Doughnuts In North Jersey

Simply glazed or topped with outrageous concoctions, doughnuts seem to be that timeless sweet treat that will satisfy you any time of year.

When Dunkin Donuts just won't cut it, North Jersey boasts plenty more to choose from.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

Beignets, Denville

Glaze Donuts, New Milford/Fort Lee/West Caldwell

Holland American Bakery, Sussex

Montclair Bread Company

The LoDG (Law of Doughnuts), Jersey City

Polonia Bakery, Passaic

Sugarlips Donuts, Madison

Top That! Donuts, Rutherford

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

