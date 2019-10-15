Best Delis In North Jersey, According To Daily Voice Readers

Over the weekend, Daily Voice published a story announcing that BuzzFeed had dubbed Jersey City's Andrea's Salumeria the best sandwich spot in New Jersey.

It wasn't long before our comment section was overflowing with other suggestions.

Turns out, many of you felt there were several other sandwich shops equally worthy of the prestigious title.

We combed through your suggestions and even polled you on Instagram and, well, you've got good taste.

These are the delis that came up the most:

Cosmo's Salumeria, Hackensack

Crossroads Deli, Bergenfield

Buffalo chicken cutlet with crispy bacon, melted cheddar cheese, mac 'n' cheese, and caesar dressing in a pressed wrap

Denaros, Dumont

Hot roast beef, melted mozzarella and bacon from Denaros Deli in Dumont.

Fiore Deli, Hoboken

Giovanni's Italian Deli, Secaucus

From Giovanni's Deli in Secaucus.

Milano's Deli, Jersey City

Palermo Italian Deli, Bayonne

Ted's North, Paramus

Italian Combo Wrap from Ted's North

Tommy's Taste of Italy, Woodland Park

Tommy's Taste of Italy in Woodland Park

Vilardo's, Nutley

Vilardo's Italian Deli

Vitamia & Sons, Lodi

