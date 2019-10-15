Best Delis In North Jersey, According To Daily Voice Readers

Over the weekend, Daily Voice published a story announcing that BuzzFeed had dubbed Jersey City's Andrea's Salumeria the best sandwich spot in New Jersey.
It wasn't long before our comment section was overflowing with other suggestions.
Turns out, many of you felt there were several other sandwich shops equally worthy of the prestigious title.
We combed through your suggestions and even polled you on Instagram and, well, you've got good taste.
These are the delis that came up the most:
Giovanni's Italian Deli, Secaucus
Tommy's Taste of Italy, Woodland Park
