Best Delis In Bergen County, According To Yelp

Friendly owners. Fresh bread. And no skimping on the cold cuts.

All of the highest-rated delis on Yelp share these commonalities.

Here are some of Bergen County's best delis, according to Yelp.

A Family Affair, Fair Lawn : "Authentic prosciutto, mozzarella, cherry peppers, and all the good stuff. Fantastic value and definitely worth the trip out here."

Cosmo's Salumeria, Hackensack : "These people are sandwich clerics of the highest order. The meats and mozzarella are are excellent. The bread is a great balance of crusty and soft. Most importantly, the ingredient ratios are perfectly balanced."

"Cosmo’s deli is family owned and they put tender love and care into everything they make." Pictured here is the No. 1.

Swiss Pork Store, Fair Lawn : "Excellent old school German/Central European butcher shop justifiably known for its house made wursts & cured meats."

Vitamia & Sons, Lodi: " I love this place. Traditional Italian. They have a large variety of homemade ravioli and pasta. Great stuffed breads. Along with chicken, eggplant, rice balls etc and fresh mozzarella."

Karl Ehmer, Hillsdale : "The selection of meats it's huge. The Quality is the best! The butcher so nice and helpful and the rest of the staff all very nice." ** Maybe best known for its hot dog cart outside **

Inside Karl Ehmer's in Hillsdale.

Matera's On Park, Rutherford: " Do yourself a favor and stop in your first time, don't just order and pickup. There are so many daily specials, salads, STUFFED BREADS, and desserts to choose from."

Matera's Italian Market & Catering

Enzo's Market, Fort Lee: " I absolutely fell in love recently but this establishment has been here for years. The homemade breads and fresh mozarella took my breath away."

Jerry's Gourmet, Englewood : "Endless variety of cheeses and Italian imported sausages. I have never been to Italy but I assume Jerry's is just a peek of heaven that the shops there may be."

JD's, Oakland : "A great hidden gem here in Oakland, NJ. It's definitely a great lunch spot if you are in the area. They have many options to choose, from salads to signature sandwiches to make your own."

Italian Riviera, Waldwick: "Authentic Italian deli right here in northern Bergen County. Fresh ingredients and a friendly staff to add. I usually order the Italian hero with fresh mozzarella and it is always top notch. The eggplant is also very good."

