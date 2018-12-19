Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Breaking News: Santa Would Blush: Bergen PBA Toy Drive Hums With Teamwork, Smiles, Blessings (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
Business

Bergen, Passaic Restaurants Named To Yelp's 'Top 50 Places To Eat In New Jersey'

Cecilia Levine
El Tango Argentina with locations in Bergen County
El Tango Argentina with locations in Bergen County Photo Credit: El Tango Argentina

Sushi. Burgers. Pancakes. Diners.

It's no secret New Jersey is home to some of the best. Yelp recently published its list of top 50 places to eat in the state, and among the eateries are several in Bergen and Passaic counties

Here are the local hot spots:

  • 3. Samurai Sushi, East Rutherford
  • 11. Kinyobi, Hackensack
  • 13. Cafe Bubamara, Clifton
  • 25. Napoli Wood Fired Pizza & Bakery, Cliffside Park
  • 26. The Hive Bar & Bistro, Garfield
  • 36. Casa Tel Taco, Cliffside Park
  • 37. Juany’s Cafe & Grill, Fair Lawn
  • 41. Downtown Dhaba, Westwood
  • 42. El Tango Argentina Grill, Hackensack
  • 46. Steve’s Burgers, Garfield

The site identified businesses in the restaurant category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST.

