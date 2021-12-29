Bergen County's 'Doughnut King' Shifting Focus To NoLa Themed Bakery

Bergen County's self-proclaimed "doughnut king" is shifting his focus to beignets.

Glaze Donuts founder Jule Hazou is opening Bourbon Street Beignet next month in Westwood.

The Center Avenue store boasts a New Orleans theme, and offers French and American pastries, breakfast sandwiches served on croissants, coffee, a variety of beverages and more.

Hazou opened the flagship Glaze Donuts store in New Milford in 2014, then opened and closed several more over the years. Hazou sold the business altogether last October.

The ribbon cutting at Bourbon Street Beignet is scheduled for Jan. 15.

Bourbon Street Beignet, 301 Center Ave., Westwood.

