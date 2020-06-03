Bergen County Restaurant Openings

Mediterranean restaurants, burrito joint and doughnut shops are only some of the restaurants coming to Bergen County.

Along with the long-awaited arrival of Krispy Kreme in East Rutherford , here are some of the new food places to check out in the area.

Halal Boyz, Hackensack: platters, gyros, sandwiches, appetizers wings and more. Located at 336B Main St.

Cork & Crust, Harrington Park: A BYOB Italian and Mediterranean kitchen serving old, authentic family recipes. The restaurant will have 70 indoor and 30 outdoor seats. Spaghetti and meatballs? Check. Fresh fish? Check. Pizza? Check. And more... coming to 90 La Roche Ave.

Bro-Ritos, Hackensack: The Mexican food truck is opening a brick and mortar store. Quesadillas, tacos and burritos are plentifully stuffed with slow-cooked meats and veggies, rice and beans. Coming to 137 Main St.

Vish, Tenafly: A kosher Mediterranean eatery with vegan and vegetarian options, with an expansive hummus bar. Add chick peas, Egyptian beans, shakshuka, eggplant, mushrooms, salads and more. Now open at 6 Washington St.

Dipped Donuts, Cliffside Park : A build-your-own concept where the doughnuts are made to order and the rest is up to the customer. Dipped Donuts has locations in Canada but this will be the first U.S. store. Now open at 677 Anderson Ave.

Umacha, Edgewater : This bubble tea shop -- with beautiful countertops, we might add -- opened at the same location as Hudson Pot (replacing Orama). Located at 595 River Road.

