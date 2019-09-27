Bergen County Restaurant Openings

An Indian restaurant, new bakery and a liquor lounge.

Here are some of the new eateries set to open in Bergen County, according to food and dinging website BoozyBurbs.com.

Keep reading for what's to come.

COMING SOON:

Delhi Accents, Ridgewood: The owners of West Caldwell's Tashan are bringing the high-end restaurant to Chestnut Street next month.

Society, Lyndhurst: This new cafe and liquor lounge could be the brainchild of House of 'Que owners, BoozyBurbs says. According to its website, Society will be a cafe with nightlife vibes and an event space. Coming soon to Wall Street in Lyndhurst. Visit the website for a promo video.

Shrimp ramen from K-Pot Korean barbecue, opening in Fort Lee.

K-Pot, Fort Lee: How about another Korean barbecue joint? The Asian-fusion restaurant offers fresh meats, seafoods and vegetables to grill right at your table. Talk about instant gratification. Other locations in East Brunswick, Pennsylvania and Maryland. Expected to open at the end of September.

OPEN NOW:

Wantan de Pollo from Nazca.

Nazaca, Dumont: The owners of Habana Casual Cafe in New Milford and Hackensack have opened this eatery with a focus on Nikkei Japanese-Peruvian fusion) and Chifa (Chinese-Peruvian fusion). Click here for the menu , located on Madison Avenue.

Chic Sugar owner Erika has made cakes for Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj, BET, VH1, MTV and more.

Chic Sugars, Fort Lee : In its 10th year, the revamped bakery has returned a winner of Food Network's "Cake All" (episode 10). Decorate your own cupcakes, admire the custom cakes or take a cake-baking class. Located on Old Bergen Boulevard.

Empanada Mami's is open in Garfield.

Empanada Mami's, Garfield: The restaurant has a rotating menu of flavors, with a new option for every day. Wednesday, for example, try chicken parm or chili empanadas; Saturday is Brazilian beef; and Sunday is Cuban and chicken/beef fajita. Daily options include sweet potato queso, pizza, three-cheese and more. Breakfast and baked goods also available. Located on Palisade Avenue.

