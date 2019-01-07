Bergen County Restaurant Openings

Several new eateries have opened in Bergen County.
Here are some to try this month.
Samurai Sushi, East Rutherford: The popular Park Avenue restaurant opened its new location on Paterson Avenue with a new and improved menu.
Roya Patsserie, Cliffside Park: Turkish cafe serves baked goods, coffee, breakfast lunch and dinner on Anderson Avenue.
Pho Today, East Rutherford: Vietnamese restaurant known for its noodle bowls expanded its South Plainfield and Fort Lee locations to Route 17.
Taco Buzz, Fair Lawn : "Quirky, eco-friendly, fair trade wing of the food industry" serving burritos, tacos, salads and more Mexican fare on River Road.
Caribbean Delicacies, Carlstadt: Healthy caribbean food such as baked empanadas, charbroiled jerk chicken with vegetarian options on Route 17.
Balcony Cafe & Lounge, South Hackensack: Replacing Cafe 46 on Route 46, the new restaurant and hookah lounge offers mediterranean cuisine with authentic ambiance and design.
