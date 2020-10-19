Bergen County Restaurant Openings, Closings

A popular local bakery chain, Dominican restaurant and charcuterie board shop are only some of the new restaurants coming to Bergen County.

As these prepare to open, Golden Dynasty in Hillsdale and Franklin Lakes announced both locations were closing. The Lyndhurst Diner has also shuttered, but a source related to the owners says there could still be hope.

Keep scrolling to see what's open and what's to come.

ChungChun Rice Dogs, Northvale: ChungChun Rice Dogs will be moving in to the Livingston Street space formerly occupied by Honeybee Donuts in Norwood. ChungChun specializes in a Korean rice dog -- similar to an American corn dog. The difference is that ChungChun's spicy sausages are fried in a rice flour batter. No word yet on an opening date.

Dulce De Leche Bakery, Englewood: The cafe opened in 2007 by an Argentine family looking for traditional foods they grew up on, their website says. And so, they opened a true Argentine bakery in West New York, with a goal of sharing their love of fresh, quality baked goods. A second store later opened in Jersey City. The menu boasts Argentinian specialties such as Choripan, Lomolito and Canneloni. The cafe also offers cakes and catering. 55 West Palisade Ave.

Mi Cocina II, Hackensack: Mi Cocina on Essex Street has opened a new location on Anderson Street. The restaurant is known for its authentic Dominican food. 89 Anderson St.

Sushi Kai, Fort Lee: The omakase sushi restaurant offers a daily tasting menu and offers "fresh and seasonal" ingredients. "By placing your trust in the chefs hands we are able to offer you fresh and creative dishes," the website says. 206 Main St.

D4 Boutique Cafe, Fort Lee: Two people looking to bring a piece of NYC cafe culture to North Jersey have done just that. The menu includes smoothies, Acai bowls, juices, sandwiches, coffee and more. 302 Main St.

Mochinut, Fort Lee: This mochi doughnut shop has made its New Jersey debut inside of Dupan Bakery The unique-shaped doughnuts are a hybrid between American doughnuts and Japanese mochi, the website explains. They're soft and gooey on the inside, and crispy on the outside. 1369 16th St.

Gong Cha, Closter: The bubble tea chain is opening its fourth Bergen County location at 245 Closter Dock Road, BoozyBurbs reports.

