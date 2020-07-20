Bergen County Restaurant Openings, Closings

While COVID-19 has forced some Bergen County restaurants closed, others are just getting started.

Here's a list of what's here, what's to come and who to say goodbye to.

Openings are listed first, closings are toward the end.

Willow & Whisk, Wyckoff: The eatery coming to Boulder Run shopping center is taking a new approach to breakfast and lunch favorites. It is reportedly opening this week. 319 Franklin Ave., Wyckoff.

Let's Meat, River Vale: Opening Monday, this new steakhouse is moving from its Harrington Park location and replacing Zozo's. They will have a 60-seat bar and a liquor license. The menu features a raw bar, soups and salads, entrees (chicken, fish, steak, lamb chops and lobster), pasta, sides and an entire sushi menu. The takeout menu is slightly different from the dine-in. 625 River Vale Road.

Lulu Lounge, Edgewater: The Mediterranean bistro has opened where Beyoglu Lounge used to be. The restaurant doesn't have a website yet, but photos on Instagram show lots of tapas, paninis, salads and dips. Open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner at 360 Old River Road.

Cork & Crust, Harrington Park: The BYOB Italian and Mediterranean kitchen serving old, authentic family recipes is opening Wednesday. Plans include 70 indoor and 30 outdoor seats, though only pick-up, delivery and outdoor dining are available. Choose from fresh fish, spaghetti, pizza and more. 90 La Roche Ave.

We’re eagerly looking forward to welcoming you into our restaurant and hope to be able to open sometime in May, but... Posted by Cork & Crust Restaurant on Thursday, April 30, 2020

Ramsey Tap Room & Grill: Replacing the Route 17 space formerly home to Biggie's offers a rotating menu of 22 beers, an ever-changing cocktail list and a variety of food made in-house from scratch. Open every day from 3 to 9 p.m., with outdoor dining available. 1315 Route 17 South.

Bosfa, Old Tappan: The Bosfa family opened their authentic Italian restaurant last week. Takeout, catering and outdoor dining are available. 183 Old Tappan Road.

Gourmet City, Wood-Ridge: Replacing Market Fresh grocery, this new grocer has prepared foods (both hot and cold), meats, cheese, fresh produce, Italian specialties and more. 40 Rosie Sq.

Uncle Louie G's, Ramsey: The Park Ridge and Maywood shop for frozen treats has opened a third location. Italian ices, ice cream sundaes, milkshakes, smoothies and cakes are on the menu. 102 East Main St.

CLOSINGS:

Mangia, Edgewater: The BYO Italian restaurant closed after 13 years on Old River Road. It had temporarily shut back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ownership still has a new restaurant open: The Pit, located on Route 5.

Harold's Kosher Market, Paramus: After 90 years, the local institution shut its doors Saturday. Harold Shorr opened the deli's first storefront in Fair Lawn, in 1956. In 1977, the market moved to its current Paramus location on E. Ridgewood Avenue, where it's been run by the Shorr family's third generation.

Click here for las week's article.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.