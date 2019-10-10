Bergen County Restaurant Openings, Closings

Get ready for tacos, smoothie bowls and lots of BBQ.

Reported initially by BoozyBurbs.com, here are some of the restaurants coming and going in the area.

CLOSED:

Blue Moon Mexican Cafe, Woodcliff Lake: After 17 years in business, the franchise sold its Kinderkamack Road spot. Locations in Englewood and Wyckoff remain open.

OPENING:

Kimchi Smoke, Bergenfield : After leaving for Westwood four years ago, the BBQ joint is opening a store in Foster Village, according to signage in the window. No word yet on opening date.

Kimchi Smoke is coming to Bergenfield.

Rockin' Roots, Hillsdale: Michael Merida, of Mezza in Westwood and then Cravings Tapas Bistro in Ridgewood, has opened this plant-based cafe. The menu boasts rice and quinoa bowls, oats, acai bowls, pastries, coffee, soups, smoothies and more. Open now at 343 Hillsdale Ave., Hillsdale.

Try an acai or smoothie bowl from Rockin' Roots.

The Pit, Edgewater: More BBQ, how's that sound? The Texas-style joint is serving up pulled BBQ chicken, BBQ sausage, fried catfish, ribs, coleslaw potato salad and so much more. Closed on Sundays at 33 NJ-5 in Edgewater.

The Pit in Edgewater

J&L's Taco Loco, East Rutherford: The Park Avenue taqueria bills itself as a traditional Mexican and El Salvadorian restaurant serving Pupusas, tacos, quesadillas, and more Hispanic cuisine.

How 'bout them arepas?

