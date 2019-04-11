Bergen County Restaurant Closings, Openings

When one door closes... well you know how it goes.

Another slew of restaurant openings and closings in Bergen County.

Here are some new spots to try this month -- and others not to show up to expecting to be fed.

CLOSINGS:

Qdoba, Hasbrouck Heights: The Route 17 northbound eatery has shut its doors. The borough had been anticipating this for several weeks.

The former Qdoba in Hasbrouck Heights

Biggie's Clam Bar, Ramsey: The Route 17 southbound restaurant, which got its start in Hoboken, closed its doors last month . Only one location remains in Carlstadt.

COMING SOON:

Taco Bell, Hackensack : Construction is under way on a new Taco Bell, coming to the Hackensack Target parking lot. No opening date has been set.

Taco Bell is coming to Hackensack

OPENINGS:

Gyro King, Teaneck : The eatery that has been serving up halal food (platters, gyros and more) in Paterson and Elmwood Park has opened a third area location on Queen Anne Road in Teaneck.

Teaneck Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin welcomes Gyro King to Queen Anne Road.

The Yard, Haledon : This new Belmont Avenue bar and grill is open until 2 a.m. every day serving wings, appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, tacos and of course, lots of brews. Check out the outdoor patio this spring. (We know this isn't Bergen County, but close enough -- in Passaic County!).

The Yard on Belmont Avenue in Haledon.

The Koala Lounge, Hackensack: A trendy new hookah spot is coming to Downtown Hackensack. Not much is known yet about this new hot spot located at 91 Main St.

Koala Lounge, Hackensack

