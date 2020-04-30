Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: One-Man Crime Spree: Authorities Charge Paterson Man In Shooting, Stabbing, Holdups
Business

Bergen County Restaurant Closes As Others Open

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Chicken Bullet in Wallington has closed.
Chicken Bullet in Wallington has closed. Photo Credit: Chicken Bullet Instagram

While the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the restaurant industry, some eateries are still planning to open.

Bibillia in Ridgewood was planning on opening months ago. The family-run Korean restaurant, however, is planning for a late May opening, BoozyBurbs reports.

Bibillia, coming to Chestnut Street, will allow customers to customize every aspect of their meals -- like Chipotle or Moe's, but for Bibimbap and noodles. Choose from white, purple or brown rice, beef, shrimp, chicken, tofu and other proteins for the base of your bowl. Build it up with veggies and top it off with homemade sauces. Click here to see the menu.

Meanwhile in Englewood, Burger Boss has already opened. The Kosher burger joint allows for pick-up and delivery only. Click here to order from the Humphrey Street restaurant.

Chicken Bullet in Wallington closed after nearly two years in business. The owner of the Main Avenue Peruvian restaurant took to Instagram to thank everyone who had a part in building the business up.

"As sad as this," he said, "bigger and better things" are on the horizon.

Click here for other Bergen County restaurants that have opened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.