Bergen County Eateries Named To List Of NJ's 50 Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants

The food is cheap but good, and if you're not from the area, you wouldn't know the place exists.

Hole-in-the-wall eateries are hidden gems of sorts, and NJ.com is running down the 50 best in the state.

Here are the restaurants in Bergen and Passaic counties that made the list.

Chefski's, Wallington: "Call it comfort food heaven, Polish style."

Cosmo's Salumeria, Hackensack: "If you can't figure out what "sopp'' and "capp" are, you're in the wrong place."

Rutt's Hut, Clifton: "You really don't want to go there unless you crave what cook Bill Chrisafinis calls "petrified'' hot dogs."

Peck Peck, Teaneck: "Korean fried chicken takes a bit longer to prepare, but your patience will be rewarded."

Guernsey Crest Ice Cream Co., Paterson: "'Taste Tells' is the motto."

Pizzaland, North Arlington: " It's a true hole-in-the-wall, and one of the state's smallest pizzerias."

Steve's Burgers, Garfield: "Special sauce" is a burger cliche, but his is edgy, with mayo, peppers, relish, celery seed and both Frank's Red Hot and sriracha. Recommended: the Willy Burger, with Swiss cheese and mushrooms."

