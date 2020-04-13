Bergen County Eateries Named To List Of Best Bakeries In New Jersey

Several bakeries across New Jersey were named to a list of the state’s best compiled by NJMonthly .
Some bakeries listed have closed or changed their hours amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the ones that remain open have taken extra measures to keep customers safe and minimize contamination risks.
Here are the North Jersey bakeries that made the list:
- The Able Baker, Maplewood
- The Artist Baker, Morristown
- Balthazar, Englewood
- Calandra’s, Caldwell, Fairfield and Newark
- Chocolate Carousel, Wall
- Dom's, Hoboken
- Erie, Rutherford
- French Dad, Montclair
- The Gingered Peach, Lawrenceville
- Lillipies, Princeton
- Liv Breads, Millburn
- Marcel on Walnut, Montclai r
- Montclair Bread Co., Montclair
- Natale's, Summit
- Palazzone 1960, Wayne
- Pierre et Michal, Elmwood Park/Ridgewood
- Ponzio's Diner, Cherry Hill
- Sook, Ridgewood
- Sweet Melissa, Lebanon
- Taskin, Paterson
Click here for NJMonthly’s full list of best New Jersey bakeries.
