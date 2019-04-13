Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close At Least 40 Stores

Bed Bath and Beyond is planning to close at least 40 stores to help stem losses after it lost $253.8 million in the fourth quarter last year.

The home goods retailer was founded in 1971 and headquartered in Union Township.

While the company, with 1,550 locations and more than 60,000 employees, also announced it plans on opening around 15 new locations, it said even more stores could close if it is unable to negotiate more favorable lease terms with current landlords.

Bed Bath and Beyond has North Jersey stores in:

Clifton

East Hanover

Edgewater

Elizabeth

Flanders

Jersey City

Kinnelon

Paramus

Parsipanny

Ramsey

Rockaway

Springfield

Totowa

Watchung

The 40 stores scheduled for closure were not announced.

