Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter These 3 NJ Locations

Three New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond stores will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week.

The company announced earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.

Those stores are:

Flanders, 30 International Dr.

Manalapan, 13 Route 9 S.

Paramus, 34 E Ridgewood Ave.

Bed Bath & Beyond has 28 stores in New Jersey, and headquarters in Union. The company did not give exact closing dates.

