Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include 36 NJ Locations

Three dozen Bed Bath & Beyond stores in New Jersey are among 87 locations scheduled to close in 2023, the struggling retailer announced.
That brings the total number of Bed Bath & Beyond locations scheduled to close to at least 162 announced since September 2022.
A spokesperson told Axios that the latest round of closures will include all of the company's Harmon beauty shops, as well as five Buy Buy Baby locations.
The following locations in New Jersey are set to close in 2023:
- Bridgewater, 155 Promenade Blvd.
- Mays Landing,190 Hamilton Commons Mays Landing
- Mount Laurel, 8 Centerton Road
- Kinndelon, 1160 Route 23 North
- Matawan, 1121 Highway 34, Suite A
- Flemington, 276 Route 202/31
- Wayne, 1595 -1 Route 23 South
- Wayne, 580 Valley Road
- East Hanover, 392 Route 10 West
- West Caldwell, 36 Clinton Road
- Closter, 123 Ver Valen St.
- Hackensack, 370 W. Pleasant View Avenue
- Manalapan, 357 Route 9 South
- Succasunna, 275 State Route 10 E. STE 350
- Paramus,145 Route 4 West
- Totowa, 465 Route 46 West
- Raritan, 300 US Highway 202
- Matawan, 359 Route 34 North
- Franklin, 100 D Route 23 North, Franklin Shopping Center
- Newton, 10 B Route 206 North
- Greenbrook, 303 Route 22 East
- Carlstadt, 675 Paterson Avenue
- Westfield, 335 South Avenue East
- Short Hills, 720 Morris Turnpike
- Shrewsbury, 550 Broad Street - Route 35
- Westwood, 700 Broadway, Suite 32
- Ocean, 2309-200 Route 66
- Holmdel, 2145 Highway 35 - Holmdel Plaza
- Iselin, 675 Route 1 South, Suite 2
- Clifton, 390 Route 3 West
- Brick, 479 Route 70 East
- Morris Plains,1711 Route 10 East
- East Brunswick, 300 Route 18 East
- Edgewater, 725 River Road
- Deptford, 1765 Deptford Center Road
- Gillette, 977 Valley Road
Sources tell Reuters that Bed Bath & Beyond could file for bankruptcy imminently.
