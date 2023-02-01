Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include 36 NJ Locations

Three dozen Bed Bath & Beyond stores in New Jersey are among 87 locations scheduled to close in 2023, the struggling retailer announced.

That brings the total number of Bed Bath & Beyond locations scheduled to close to at least 162 announced since September 2022.

A spokesperson told Axios that the latest round of closures will include all of the company's Harmon beauty shops, as well as five Buy Buy Baby locations.

The following locations in New Jersey are set to close in 2023:

Bridgewater, 155 Promenade Blvd.

Mays Landing,190 Hamilton Commons Mays Landing

Mount Laurel, 8 Centerton Road

Kinndelon, 1160 Route 23 North

Matawan, 1121 Highway 34, Suite A

Flemington, 276 Route 202/31

Wayne, 1595 -1 Route 23 South

Wayne, 580 Valley Road

East Hanover, 392 Route 10 West

West Caldwell, 36 Clinton Road

Closter, 123 Ver Valen St.

Hackensack, 370 W. Pleasant View Avenue

Manalapan, 357 Route 9 South

Succasunna, 275 State Route 10 E. STE 350

Paramus,145 Route 4 West

Totowa, 465 Route 46 West

Raritan, 300 US Highway 202

Matawan, 359 Route 34 North

Franklin, 100 D Route 23 North, Franklin Shopping Center

Newton, 10 B Route 206 North

Greenbrook, 303 Route 22 East

Carlstadt, 675 Paterson Avenue

Westfield, 335 South Avenue East

Short Hills, 720 Morris Turnpike

Shrewsbury, 550 Broad Street - Route 35

Westwood, 700 Broadway, Suite 32

Ocean, 2309-200 Route 66

Holmdel, 2145 Highway 35 - Holmdel Plaza

Iselin, 675 Route 1 South, Suite 2

Clifton, 390 Route 3 West

Brick, 479 Route 70 East

Morris Plains,1711 Route 10 East

East Brunswick, 300 Route 18 East

Edgewater, 725 River Road

Deptford, 1765 Deptford Center Road

Gillette, 977 Valley Road

Sources tell Reuters that Bed Bath & Beyond could file for bankruptcy imminently.

