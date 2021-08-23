Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Widow Of NJ ‘Animal Whisperer’ Continued Veterinary Practice Without License
Business

BBQ Spot 'All The Smoke' Coming To Passaic County

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
All the Smoke
All the Smoke Photo Credit: All the Smoke Facebook

A new barbecue spot has announced a Passaic County opening date.

All the Smoke will open Sept. 3 in Clifton, the restaurant announced on Instagram.

The menu boasts loads of smoked meats such as brisket, turkey, pulled pork, chicken, wings and more.

Platters and sandwiches are also offered, as are sides such as mac 'n' cheese, baked beans, sweet potato casserole, coleslaw, potato salad and more.

All the Smoke will open Sept. 3 at 64 1/2 Market St., in Clifton.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.