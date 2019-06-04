Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

BBQ Joint To Open In Shuttered Route 17 Macaroni Grill In Ramsey

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Brothers Barbecue is coming to Ramsey.
Brothers Barbecue is coming to Ramsey. Photo Credit: Brothers Barbecue

Brothers Barbecue is coming to Bergen County.

The New Windsor, N.Y. restaurant will be opening in the shuttered Macaroni Grill on Route 17 in Ramsey, according to NorthJersey.com.

The restaurant is owned by brothers Gavin, Jamie, and Chris Farella.

The trio grew up in the Hudson Valley but learned Eastern Carolina barbecue during summers with their family in North Carolina, and their mom, Cheryll Farella, their website says.

Brothers Barbecue specializes in freshly smoked meats daily including pulled pork, ribs, brisket, chicken and sausage.

"The brick and wood interior all while listening to the sounds of smooth jazz, classic rock & blues music lend to an atmosphere that is only surpassed by its great food, incredible cornbread, and southern-style sweet tea," their website says.

"Entrees like brothers brisket, ribs, and chopped BBQ are some of our favorites as well as sides, including collard greens, mac n cheese and candied yams."

The restaurant is shooting for a fall opening, NorthJersey.com says.

Brothers Barbecue, 900 Route 17 N, Ramsey.

