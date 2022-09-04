Baumgart's Shutters North Jersey Location After 34 Years

And then there were two.

Baumgart's has closed yet another location, leaving only two standing.

The Chinese-American restaurant chain's latest location to shutter is on East Palisade Avenue in Englewood, which opened in 1988.

According to BoozyBurbs, its last day in business will be April 17.

Baumgart's previously had more locations in Livingston in Nayack, but with the latest closing, the only two left are in Edgewater and Ridgewood.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.