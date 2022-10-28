Contact Us
Baker Combines Art, Cookies With New Bergen County Shop

Cecilia Levine
Justine Boone
Justine Boone Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

A lifelong artist is combining her passions with the opening of a brand-new bake shop in Bergen County.

After moving to New Jersey, Justine Boone began taking cake decorating classes and spent four months learning the art of cake design.  Alas, she landed on cookies — and hasn't looked back.

Now, Boone is opening Treat Me Sweet Cookies in Ridgewood, providing "unique and one-of-a-kind" cookie experiences to her customers.

"My goal is to not only create outstanding cookies to look at, but amazing cookies to eat," she said. "I find the whole package deal to be incredibly important."

Treat Me Sweet will be located at 26 Chestnut St., in Ridgewood. The grand opening will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

