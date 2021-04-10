Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Award-Winning Chef Brings Pizzeria To Bergen County

Valerie Musson
Pizza from Gigi & Mario
Pizza from Gigi & Mario Photo Credit: Gigi & Mario Instagram

Award-winning Chef Mathieu Palombino will soon launch a gourmet pizza joint in Bergen County.

GiGi & Mario Pizzeria will open its doors Oct. 10 at The Promenade at City Place in Edgewater, BoozyBurbs reports.

Serving a wide variety of red and white specialty pies as well as appetizers, salads, burgers and more, GiGi & Mario’s offers modern twists on traditional Italian favorites.

Pies are topped with fresh vegetables, meats and seafoods — the Fungi E Salsiccia, for example, boasts mozzarella, wild mushroom trifolati, sausage, olives, and oregano.

Of course, customers can also create their own combinations from the nearly two dozen topping options on the menu.

Meanwhile, the restaurant will serve brunch Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chef Palombino’s NYC pizzeria Motorino received the award for Best Pizzeria in New York from The New York Times. It has also been highlighted in the Bib Gourmand Michelin Guide.

Follow GiGi & Mario’s on Facebook for the latest updates.

