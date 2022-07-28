Contact Us
Authentic Indian Marketplace Opens In Morris County (PHOTOS)

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
ZiFitifresh, 477 Rt. 10, Randolph
A new Indian marketplace is now open for business in Morris County.

ZiFitifresh 'incredibly Indian marketplace' held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 477 Route 10 in Randolph on Wednesday, July 27, the township confirmed in a social media post.

First launched in 2019 as a grocery delivery platform, ZiFitifresh is a convenient way for local residents to purchase authentic Indian groceries and fresh produce.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the grand opening ceremony.

ZiFitifresh, 477 Rt. 10, Randolph, NJ

