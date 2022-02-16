Artisan Home Decor Shop Sets Opening Date For Flemington Store (LOOK INSIDE)

A one-of-a-kind artisan home decor and gift shop will soon open its doors in Flemington.

The Gift Horse Candle Shop & Home Accents will soon open its doors at 138 Main St., according to Dave Norton, owner of The Corner boutique and photography studio located just down the road at 52 Main St.

The Gift Horse specializes in “country chic farmhouse and primitive style” home decor items like candles, wreaths, signs, scented sprays, and more, its Facebook page says.

The shop is slated to open Saturday, March 5. However, Norton says customers can still stop in and take an early peek — or make an early purchase — and talk to Kris and Chris, who previously owned N’Joy Yourself gift shop on Stangl Road.

The Gift Horse Candle Shop, 138 Main Street Flemington, NJ 08822

