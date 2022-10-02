Artichoke Basille's Opens 3rd NJ Shop, More Coming Soon

Famed New York City pizzeria Artichoke Basille's is opening a third New Jersey location.

The shop at 246 Bay St., in Jersey City will open on Friday, Feb. 18 at noon.

This location is the third of five franchised stores slated to debut across New Jersey as part of a deal penned in 2018 with franchisees Premal and Leela Shanghvi.

The first 100 customers can cash in on an exclusive deal that includes two massive pizza slices, a drink, and an Artichoke t-shirt for $25. Twenty percent of all sales on opening day will be donated to the Jersey City Free Public Library, a Jersey City organization that provides residents, students, and employees with free community resources and programs as well as access to their expansive collections.

Off the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza, the franchised Jersey City location is 800 square feet and offers both dine-in and takeout.

The restaurant’s interior features ambient brick walls preserved from the 1880s as well as classic NYC design elements like an antique tin ceiling and mosaic floor tiles, paying homage to Artichoke’s original outpost.

The menu stars Artichoke’s authentic New York slices and larger-than-life whole pies in eight varieties, including signature styles like the namesake Artichoke Pie described as an artichoke dip turned pizza made with artichoke hearts, spinach, cream sauce, mozzarella, and pecorino romano cheese.

Founded in 2008 by cousins Francis Garcia and Sal Basille, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza specializes in serving an authentic style of pizza born and bred from fourth-generation New York City pizzaiolos.

Artichoke’s signature slices and whole pies feature a variety of toppings that range from the unique like artichoke cream sauce and Surimi crab meat to more traditional favorites like pepperoni, meatball, and ricotta.

Artichoke's flagship New Jersey store is in Hoboken and a Red Bank location is expected to be opening soon.

