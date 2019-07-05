Arrangements Set For 'Honest, Knowledgable' Mechanic Killed In Lodi Lift Accident

Jason "Jay" Menniti was a solid mechanic: He was honest and he was knowledgeable, customers of his father's Lodi auto shop said.

The 46-year-old Pompton Plains resident was killed in a horrific accident when a car fell on him at his family's Lodi auto repair shop last week.

Visitation is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 10 at Santangelo Funeral Home in Lodi.

Menniti, who worked at John's Auto Repair alongside his father, made customers feel comfortable.

"As a woman sometimes its tough to go to a mechanic and not feel like you're getting the run around," one Yelper wrote, "but not the case here."

"Good mechanics are hard to come by these days," another said. "John and Jason provide excellent service at great prices."

Jason is survived by his wife Danielle (Gimondo) Menniti; father and business partner, John Menniti; brothers Kevin and Jeff Menniti; his pets Willie and Chloe; and countless friends, customers and loved ones.

Complete obituary: click here.

