Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: BAIL REFORM: Career Criminal Caught On Camera Burglarizing Rochelle Park Hair Salon Freed Again
Business

Arrangements Set For 'Honest, Knowledgable' Mechanic Killed In Lodi Lift Accident

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Jason Menniti of John's Auto Repair in Lodi.
Jason Menniti of John's Auto Repair in Lodi. Photo Credit: Danielle Menniti (inset)/Google Maps

Jason "Jay" Menniti was a solid mechanic: He was honest and he was knowledgeable, customers of his father's Lodi auto shop said.

The 46-year-old Pompton Plains resident was killed in a horrific accident when a car fell on him at his family's Lodi auto repair shop last week.

Visitation is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 10 at Santangelo Funeral Home in Lodi.

Menniti, who worked at John's Auto Repair alongside his father, made customers feel comfortable.

"As a woman sometimes its tough to go to a mechanic and not feel like you're getting the run around," one Yelper wrote, "but not the case here."

"Good mechanics are hard to come by these days," another said. "John and Jason provide excellent service at great prices."

Jason is survived by his wife Danielle (Gimondo) Menniti; father and business partner, John Menniti; brothers Kevin and Jeff Menniti; his pets Willie and Chloe; and countless friends, customers and loved ones.

Complete obituary: click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.