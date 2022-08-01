Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Another NJ Walmart Closes Due To COVID-19

Cecilia Levine
Walmart Phillipsburg
Walmart Phillipsburg Photo Credit: Google Maps

Another New Jersey Walmart will be temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

The Phillipsburg location announced on Saturday that it would be closed until Monday at 6 a.m. for deep cleaning and sanitization.

Several other New Jersey Walmart stores closed due to COVID-19, as well. Three of those stores closed earlier this week and will reopen Sunday. They are:

  • Hamilton on Nottingham Way 
  • North Bergen on Tonnele Avenue 
  • Teterboro on Route 46

The Walmart Supercenter in Linden was briefly closed after several employees tested positive for COVID-19. It has since reopened.

