Business

Another NJ Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closing, Report Says

Jon Craig
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Photo Credit: Wikimedia

Another Bed Bath & Beyond store is expected to close permanently this fall, part of a nationwide closure plan affecting about 200 locations.

The major retailer’s store at 400 Marin Blvd. in Jersey City is set to close in November, a store employee told NJ Advance Media.

In July 2020, Bed Bath & Beyond officials announced that 200 of its namesake stores would be shut down over a two-year period -- accounting for about one-fifth of all its BB & B stores nationwide. The big-box chain cited a steep drop in sales due to the coronavirus pandemic at the time. 

Two other Bed Bath & Beyond stores in New Jersey were closed permanently last fall -- in Rockaway and Howell. 

