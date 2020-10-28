Ani Ramen Opens New North Jersey Location With 3 More Coming Soon

The ramen restaurant taking the area by storm has opened its sixth New Jersey location and has plans for three more.

Ani Ramen House recently opened on Walnut Avenue in Cranford. A grand opening will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m.

The Cranford location will serve Ani Ramen's signature craft ramen featuring exceptional custom-made noodles by Sun Noodle. Click here for the menu.

The menu also offers appetizers for sharing such as bao buns, chicken karaage and crispy miso sake chicken wings. Lunch and dinner are served daily at this BYOB dining destination.

The restaurant is also planning on opening on Easton Avenue in New Brunswick, Halsey Street in Newark and at the American Dream in East Rutherford.

Ani Ramen's five other current locations are in Summit, Jersey City (District Kitchen and Newark Avenue), Maplewood and Montclair.

The Cranford restaurant's design was spearheaded by pixelexperience, and the space is adorned by mural artwork courtesy of acclaimed artist Rich Tu, an artist and designer who currently functions in a VP role at MTV and is a proud New Jersey native.

"During these challenging times, we have been so grateful to all our loyal customers for their support and to have been able to give back to those in need," Founder and partner Luck Sarabhayvanija said.

"We are pleased to finally be able to open and become a part of the Cranford community."

Ani Ramen House, 109 Walnut Ave., Cranford

