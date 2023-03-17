Contact Us
American Gelato Master Scoops Funkiest Of Flavors At New NJ Ice Cream Shop

Cecilia Levine
Mike Guerriero is bringing his funky gelato flavors to Morristown.
Mike Guerriero is bringing his funky gelato flavors to Morristown. Photo Credit: Guerriero Gelato (Montclair)/Courtesy of Mike Guerriero

Jameson Chocolate Whiskey gelato and Bailey’s Chip ice cream are how Mike Guerriero will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day at his newest ice cream shop.

Guerriero, who once took first place at the Gelato Festival America, has expanded his iconic gelateria to Morristown.

Guerriero and his wife rebranded the ever-popular shop Gelotti in 2019. With Guerriero Gelato locations in Caldwell, Montclair, Pinebrook and West Orange, he opened a Morristown storefront earlier this year, replacing Kilwin's on South Street.

While the shop has all of the gelato and hard ice cream staples you could ever want, Guerriero offers a rotating menu of funky flavors.

Some of Guerriero's brilliant creations include:

Guerriero Gelato, 64 South St., Morristown.

