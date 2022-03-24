American Dream Mall Dishing Up 8 New Eateries

Tired of chicken again?

A handful of new cafes and restaurants are coming to East Rutherford's American Dream Mega Mall this spring.

Among them, a kosher pizzeria, dumpling shop and Italian cafe. Scroll down for details.

Bravo Kosher Pizza, Parks Court, Level 3: Kosher NYC pizzeria

Butter Lane Cupcakes, Parks Court, Level 1: Cake and cupcake shop offering baking classes and birthday parties.

Falafel & Chips, Parks Court, Level 3: Falafel shop

Illy , Coca-Cola Eats - Court C, Level 3: Gourmet Italian coffee shop.

Little Dumpling, Parks Court, Level 3: Chinese dumpling spot offering a wide variety of cuisine.

Mr. Mian Noodle House, Coca-Cola Eats - Court C, Level 3: Chinese restaurant specializing in Lanzhou Beef Noodle, a famous noodle dish.

Halal Guys, Coca-Cola Eats - Court C, Level 3

Rosetta Bakery, Parks Court, Level 1: Italian bakery serving sandwiches on olive bread and croissants, and authentic desserts like tiramisu and corstatina.

