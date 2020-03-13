American Dream Mall Closing Amid Coronavirus Fears

You've got two days to check out the American Dream Mall before it closes, delaying the opening of the DreamWorks Water Park and other stores.

The East Rutherford mega mall will be shutting down Monday, March 16, as COVID-19 and fears around it spread, co-CEOs Don & Mark Ghermezian said in a statement Friday.

American Dream will remain closed through the end of the month but will monitor the situation and heed guidance of state and federal officials, it said in a statement Friday.

The DreamWorks waterpark and some other stores that were scheduled to open March 19 will be postponed. Tickets to the water park and Nickelodeon Universe purchased between March 16 and 20 will be automatically extended through Dec. 31.

"As always, cleanliness and safety are paramount to the American Dream experience," mall officials said in a statement.

"It is our intent to remain transparent, providing you with the latest information available. As this worldwide crisis evolves and our governmental and public health agencies respond, we will react with this as our guiding principle."

