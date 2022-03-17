American Dream: Juicy Platters Expands To Paramus

Juicy Platters is expanding to Paramus.

The Mediterranean-inspired, Halal, platter joint will open in a leased space at 393 Rt 17 South.

Juicy Platters is expected to open sometime in the summer once construction has been completed, a company spokesperson told Daily Voice.

Owned by Jaffar Wahdat, Juicy Platters quickly gained popularity after opening on Broadway in Fair Lawn in 2011. Wahdat expanded to Hackensack and Harrison over the course of 10 years. He is now offering ownerships opportunities for for qualified, hands-on leaders.

Grind is all Wahdat has ever known. He was just an infant when his family sacrificed a life of luxury in Afghanistan for a shot at freedom in the U.S. They landed first in Teaneck, nine of them crammed into a small apartment off Cedar Lane.

Wahdat's father — formerly a pharmaceutical importer — eventually saved up to purchase a larger but dilapidated house in Bergen County.

Wahdat saw how hard his father worked to provide for his family and was exposed to the true "American hustle" in the Bronx, where his uncles broke into the fried chicken industry.

In the early 2000s, Wahdat got his real estate license, then worked at Dunkin' Donuts running the night shifts.

Determined to solve all of the store's retail issues, he began his voyage of being a lifelong servant of his people, Wahdat said. He fell in love with management, operations and leadership.

Wahdat spent several years working as a limo driver for a celebrity chef, but it wasn't until he saw a "for rent" sign in what would later become the Fair Lawn Juicy Platters shop that he saw a glimmer of hope for himself.

He figured he could fuse everything he'd learned over the course of his life together and open up shop. More specifically, he learned from Steve Jobs how to "connect the dots."

A decade later, Wahdat, a father of three, is doing just fine.

Juicy Platters offers make-your-own salads, platters, pitas and wraps. Falafel, beef gyro, chicken, chicken/beef mix are the protein options. Toppings include hummus, plantains, olives, spiced chickpeas and sweet carrots & raisins are just some of the toppings. Of course, no meal would be complete without Juicy's famous white sauce or spicy AF sauce.

"It's a great gift to love your job," said Wahdat, "and the people you work with."

