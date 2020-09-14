Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Amazon Hiring 6,900 More New Jersey Workers As Online Shopping Booms

Jon Craig
An Amazon delivery station worker. The giant company plans to hire thousands more New Jersey workers as online shopping continues to grow. Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon plans to hire another 6,900 workers in New Jersey, the Seattle-based company announced Monday.

The mostly full-time Garden State jobs are among 100,000 new jobs the online-shopping behemoth expects create nationwide, Amazon said.

The new employees will be placed in one of the company's 14 fulfillment and sorting centers in the state and three delivery stations.

Amazon reported record profits during the most recent quarter of 2020 ending June 30 as more shoppers relied on Amazon during the COVID-19 pandemic to buy groceries and supplies.

Amazon currently employs about 34,000 workers in New Jersey. 

Starting pay for the new jobs is expected to be $15 an hour with a $250 to $500 sign-on bonus. Hiring bonuses of as much as $1,000 will be paid in some cities including New York City, Amazon officials said.

The company also is expected to hire thousands more temporary workers during the busy holiday season.

