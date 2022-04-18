Amazon Fresh Opening This Summer On Route 17: Report

One of New Jersey's first-ever Amazon Fresh stores is expected to open this summer in Paramus, NorthJersey.com reports.

The high-tech supermarket will be located in the former Fairway digs on Route 17.

Amazon Fresh started as an online grocery shopping service until a storefront opened in Irvine, CA. The experience lets shoppers pay for items using an online Dash Cart, which utilizes QR cards and is built into the cart and allows customers to avoid the checkout line completely.

Free same-day delivery and pickup options are available for Prime members. The store will have low prices and a variety of national brands -- including seafood, meats and produce, the Amazon website says.

