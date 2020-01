An all you can eat sushi restaurant is now open in Teaneck.

Sushi House has replaced Sushi Buffet on Teaneck Road.

The menu boasts unlimited sushi, sashimi and specialty rolls, along with various Japanese appetizers, noodles and more.

Lunch starts at $14.99 and dinner at $22.99. Children under 10 eat for half price.

Sushi House, 972 Teaneck Road, Teaneck

